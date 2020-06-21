Sunday June 21, 2020
Private travel clinics offer Covid-19 antibody tests to public

Despite a lack of guarantees around reinfection, customers believe results could be useful for ‘immunity passports’

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
21st June, 2020
Dr. Simon Collins, of the Travel Health Clinic

Travel medicine clinics are offering private Covid-19 antibody tests to members of the public anxious to learn if they have already picked up the coronavirus.

The Tropical Medical Bureau and TravelHealth.ie have both begun selling the tests in recent weeks.

The body makes antibodies when it fights an infection like Covid-19. Antibodies are the body’s way of remembering how it responded to an infection so they can attack again if exposed to the virus....

