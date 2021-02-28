Subscribe Today
Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed

Speedy tests for virus could be used alongside the state’s PCR testing programme as country aims for safer eventual reopening

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
28th February, 2021
While antigen testing will not replace the requirement for large scale PCR testing for public health purposes, validation of other tests is continuing in the HSE

The potential use of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 in schools and workplaces is to be examined by a group headed up by the state’s chief scientific adviser.

Mark Ferguson, who is also a new member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), has been asked by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to chair a group of experts who will examine if the tests can be used more widely as part of a...

