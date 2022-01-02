Positive antigen tests could be added to official Covid figures
Government is optimistic that Covid-19 cases will peak this coming week, but business leaders warn that staffing shortages are emerging in critical industries like food and pharma
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The cabinet will this week consider whether to integrate positive antigen tests into official Covid-19 figures, as the PCR system has become completely overwhelmed by the current wave of Omicron cases.
Government sources told the Business Post they were optimistic that Covid-19 cases would peak this week, based on modelling from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), and that international evidence was suggesting the record-breaking wave of Omicron would not translate into high levels...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Happy New Year to everyone, but most of all to young people
Young adults in Ireland and around the world have borne the severe Covid-19 restrictions this year with humour and serenity
Over 200,000 antigen tests sent out by HSE at Christmas as Omicron surge continues
It comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly set out new guidelines for PCR testing
Elaine Byrne: Why we need to be faster and clearer in dealing with a crisis
If we’ve learned anything from the trauma of the pandemic, it’s that maintaining public trust in health policies is critical
Healthcare workers now advised to wear FFP2 or N95 masks
‘Filtering face piece’ masks can significantly reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection