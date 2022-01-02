Positive antigen tests could be added to official Covid figures

The cabinet will this week consider whether to integrate positive antigen tests into official Covid-19 figures, as the PCR system has become completely overwhelmed by the current wave of Omicron cases.

Government sources told the Business Post they were optimistic that Covid-19 cases would peak this week, based on modelling from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), and that international evidence was suggesting the record-breaking wave of Omicron would not translate into high levels...