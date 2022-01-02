Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Positive antigen tests could be added to official Covid figures

Government is optimistic that Covid-19 cases will peak this coming week, but business leaders warn that staffing shortages are emerging in critical industries like food and pharma

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen

Cónal Thomas
Rachel Lavin - avatar

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
2nd January, 2022
Positive antigen tests could be added to official Covid figures
Covid-19 case numbers have risen rapidly in recent days, almost all of them down to the new Omicron variant. Picture: Getty

The cabinet will this week consider whether to integrate positive antigen tests into official Covid-19 figures, as the PCR system has become completely overwhelmed by the current wave of Omicron cases.

Government sources told the Business Post they were optimistic that Covid-19 cases would peak this week, based on modelling from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), and that international evidence was suggesting the record-breaking wave of Omicron would not translate into high levels...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

There are grounds for optimism this year. Despite the setback caused by the latest virus variation, the global economy is poised for a strong rebound as growth resumes, travel reopens and companies return to hiring and expanding. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Happy New Year to everyone, but most of all to young people

The Business Post's View Business Post
The chief medical officer said today that if the current surge in cases continues then “it may well be the case” that the current advice around antigen testing may need to change. Picture: Getty Images

Over 200,000 antigen tests sent out by HSE at Christmas as Omicron surge continues

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas
Professor Luke O’Neill is a lesson in how to communicate in a crisis: he is calm, relatable and non-partisan, and it helps that he is not a member of Nphet

Elaine Byrne: Why we need to be faster and clearer in dealing with a crisis

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne
A study has found FFP2 masks offered individuals over 96 per cent protection against Covid-19 transmission. Picture: Getty

Healthcare workers now advised to wear FFP2 or N95 masks

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1