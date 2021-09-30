Political support for St Brigid’s Day bank holiday
Politicians from across the spectrum have made representations in favour of a February 1 public holiday
A proposed bank holiday on St Brigid’s Day has received political support, as discussion over a preferred date for a new public holiday intensifies.
Thanksgiving, in November, and St Brigid’s Day, on February 1, are the front runners. Both fall in months without a state holiday.
The government is expected to make an announcement around the time of the budget, less than two weeks away.
