Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Political support for St Brigid’s Day bank holiday

Politicians from across the spectrum have made representations in favour of a February 1 public holiday

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
30th September, 2021
Political support for St Brigid’s Day bank holiday
A campaign to have a state holiday on Brigid’s Day was created by Herstory, the women's story telling group. Picture: Getty

A proposed bank holiday on St Brigid’s Day has received political support, as discussion over a preferred date for a new public holiday intensifies.

Thanksgiving, in November, and St Brigid’s Day, on February 1, are the front runners. Both fall in months without a state holiday.

The government is expected to make an announcement around the time of the budget, less than two weeks away.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Data suggests children are more at risk of catching Covid-19 in a home environment than at school, where there are higher levels of precautions. Picture: Getty

Covid in the classroom: Is sending kids to school putting them at risk?

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 4 days ago
The director of Trinity’s health service has said the college health service would be facilitating the HSE vaccination centre. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Trinity to get HSE pop-up vaccination centre

Coronavirus Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
A major Covid-19 public awareness campaign was launched last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Department of the Taoiseach spent €16.9 million on Covid-19 public communications in 2020

Coronavirus Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 weeks ago
Cathal Walsh, an advisor to Nphet, said a booster campaign is not the best way for Ireland to exit the pandemic. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Ireland can’t boost its way out of pandemic, Nphet advisor says

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1