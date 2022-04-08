Subscribe Today
Pfizer Covid-19 anti-viral drugs arrive in Ireland

Paxlovid was approved earlier this year for use in high-risk populations by the European Medicines Agency

Cónal Thomas
8th April, 2022
HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The first shipment of Pfizer’s oral anti-viral treatment for Covid-19 has arrived in Ireland following a deal finalised last month between the pharmaceutical giant and the HSE.

Around 5,000 doses of Paxlovid, which was approved earlier this year for use in high-risk populations by the European Medicines Agency, arrived in Dublin on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear which patients will receive the treatment as the HSE works to finalise a clinical referral pathway...

