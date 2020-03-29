Patchwork of businesses team up to join the fight against coronavirus

Ray Doherty has ten employees at his Co Donegal business, as well as a few auxiliary helpers that are going to prove handy over the coming weeks.
Doherty and his brother, Hilary, own Moville Clothing Company and they’ve just taken on a new challenge – producing scrubs for healthcare workers with some help from a few old friends.
“There’s a few older girls who are retired, but still do a bit of work...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team