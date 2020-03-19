Party politics put to one side as TDs debate emergency Covid-19 legislation

Normally, the passage of a new law to detain people indefinitely if they refuse to self-isolate would be a big event in itself.
The Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking such havoc, though, that the strictly limited number of TDs who turned up in the Dáil to pass the emergency public health law often strayed on to other topics.
For example, Eoghan Murphy, the Minister for Housing, has announced that he is going to impose...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team