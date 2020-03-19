Thursday March 19, 2020
Party politics put to one side as TDs debate emergency Covid-19 legislation

Dáil convenes as Murphy announces eviction ban and Doherty says more than 50,000 have applied for welfare after losing their job in recent days

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th March, 2020
Eoghan Murphy, the Minister for Housing, has announced that he is going to impose a ban on landlords evicting any tenants for as long as the pandemic lasts. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Normally, the passage of a new law to detain people indefinitely if they refuse to self-isolate would be a big event in itself.

The Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking such havoc, though, that the strictly limited number of TDs who turned up in the Dáil to pass the emergency public health law often strayed on to other topics.

For example, Eoghan Murphy, the Minister for Housing, has announced that he is going to impose...

