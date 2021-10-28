‘Particularly low vaccine uptake’ among foreign workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing
Vaccination rates were at 26 per cent among workers from Eastern Europe working in some industries, according to the Central Statistics Office
More than four out of five (84 per cent) employed adults in Ireland had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by September, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), yet in some sectors uptake was as low as 26 per cent.
More than two million Irish people who were in employment as of January 2021 had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of September 10, according to the...
