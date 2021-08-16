Parents group calls for mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools
Parents United has also appealed for a remote learning option for children and Hepa filters and CO2 monitors in all classrooms
A group of parents and teachers have called for the mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools.
Pupils should also be given the option of remote learning and each classroom should have a Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter as well as a CO2 monitor, Parents United said.
The organisation, an Independent Scientific Advisory Group (Isag) supported group of parents, teachers and students, has written to the Department of Education, Department of Health and senior...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Long Covid: ‘I don’t think I’ll regain my previous life’
Up to 30,000 Irish people could be dealing with the debilitating post-viral illness, and treatment options are limited
Health expert: giving vaccine boosters here would be ‘unethical’
Professor Anthony Staines argues that developing countries where vaccination rates are extremely low should be prioritised
Lucinda Creighton: We need to talk about who will call the shots in a post-Covid world
The government has been led in its decisions on the pandemic by Nphet, an unelected body that favours conformity of opinion within its ranks, but as we move towards ‘Living with Covid’, it is time to reinstate proper democratic accountability and transparency
Tony O’Brien: The time for state micro-management of hospitality sector is over
The sectors hardest hit by Covid-19 should at the very least have a seat at the table when decisions affecting them are being made