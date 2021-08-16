Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Parents group calls for mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools

Parents United has also appealed for a remote learning option for children and Hepa filters and CO2 monitors in all classrooms

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
16th August, 2021
Parents group calls for mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools
The use of Hepa filters and the wearing of masks reduces transmission of coronavirus by 90 per cent, Parents United said in a letter to the Department of Education. Picture: Getty

A group of parents and teachers have called for the mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools.

Pupils should also be given the option of remote learning and each classroom should have a Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter as well as a CO2 monitor, Parents United said.

The organisation, an Independent Scientific Advisory Group (Isag) supported group of parents, teachers and students, has written to the Department of Education, Department of Health and senior...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Claire Walsh: ‘I still have a long way to go.’ Picture: Niall Meehan/Sea Studio

Long Covid: ‘I don’t think I’ll regain my previous life’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 day ago
A man is given a vaccine by a health worker in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo: ‘We need to ask ourselves where does a dose of vaccine do the most good,’ Professor Anthony Staines said. Picture: Getty

Health expert: giving vaccine boosters here would be ‘unethical’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 day ago
Leo Varadkar and Dr Tony Holohan: ‘The opaque relationship between the government and Nphet and the practice of deferring to Nphet as a de facto decision-maker has in effect vested emergency statutory powers in a body of unelected officials.’ Picture: Julien Behal

Lucinda Creighton: We need to talk about who will call the shots in a post-Covid world

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 1 week ago
‘The government is now overreaching in trying to micro-manage the detail of multiple business sectors that it has little real understanding of and where it will bear no practical accountability for the consequences of its mistakes.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Tony O’Brien: The time for state micro-management of hospitality sector is over

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1