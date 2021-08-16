Parents group calls for mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools

A group of parents and teachers have called for the mandatory wearing of face masks in primary schools.

Pupils should also be given the option of remote learning and each classroom should have a Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter as well as a CO2 monitor, Parents United said.

The organisation, an Independent Scientific Advisory Group (Isag) supported group of parents, teachers and students, has written to the Department of Education, Department of Health and senior...