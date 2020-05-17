Oxygen levels app leads to early release of 1,000 Covid-19 patients

A new app that allows for at-home monitoring of oxygen levels has led to the early discharge of over 1,000 Covid-19 patients, freeing up space in hospital beds around the country.
Developed by Irish technology company PatientMpower, the Covid-19 remote home monitoring programme is now in clinical use at over 20 centres in Ireland.
The app allows hospitals to discharge patients with less severe Covid-19 symptoms, where they can self-isolate and monitor their oxygen saturation levels, sharing...
