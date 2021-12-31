Subscribe Today
Over 200,000 antigen tests sent out by HSE at Christmas as Omicron surge continues

It comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly set out new guidelines for PCR testing

Cónal Thomas
31st December, 2021
Over 200,000 antigen tests sent out by HSE at Christmas as Omicron surge continues
The chief medical officer said today that if the current surge in cases continues then “it may well be the case” that the current advice around antigen testing may need to change. Picture: Getty Images

More than 220,000 antigen tests were distributed to households in Ireland over the Christmas period as the Omicron variant swept through the population, figures released by the HSE today show.

Since 22 October, the HSE has distributed antigen test kits to fully-vaccinated close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A total of 44, 470 people were sent kits - each containing five antigen tests - between December 24 and 29, figures show.

