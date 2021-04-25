Outdoor dining and intercounty travel to return in June and July

Outdoor dining and beer gardens could resume in June, while intercounty travel, indoor dining and hotels could reopen in July, under the government’s plans to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that around 46 per cent of people believe the government is being too slow to lift restrictions as cases fall, while a slight majority – 51 per cent – disagree with a faster reopening.

Micheál Martin,...