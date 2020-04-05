Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Online pub virtually ready to open its doors

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
5th April, 2020
Paul Mullin, Brian McTernan and Bob Coggins, all co-founders of the White Hag brewery in Ballymote, Co Sligo: the firm plans an online launch of its new lager Róc Helles this week. Picture: Tom Eaton

A virtual online pub where users can book a table to share with friends and attend gigs or play games is due to open this Friday.

The opening night of Thepub.ie will be a charity event to raise money for frontline health workers.

“We’re going live on Good Friday with a gig to kick it off. We started on it two weeks ago and we’ve been working night and day to get it up...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

NUI Galway switches research focus to Covid-19

The university will repurpose an existing study to examine interventions for coronavirus patients

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago