Online pub virtually ready to open its doors

A virtual online pub where users can book a table to share with friends and attend gigs or play games is due to open this Friday.
The opening night of Thepub.ie will be a charity event to raise money for frontline health workers.
“We’re going live on Good Friday with a gig to kick it off. We started on it two weeks ago and we’ve been working night and day to get it up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team