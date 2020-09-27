Online lectures for two weeks as universities move to level 3

Universities across Ireland will have to deliver most lectures online for at least two weeks, after all higher level education institutions were moved to level 3 of the government’s Covid-19 framework on Friday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also warned that cities could be moved to level 3 restriction ahead of their wider counties if Covid-19 rates kept increasing.

Announcing the surprise move on Friday afternoon, Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research,...