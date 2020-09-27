Online lectures for two weeks as universities move to level 3

Universities across Ireland will have to deliver most lectures online for at least two weeks, after all higher level education institutions were moved to level 3 of the government’s Covid-19 framework on Friday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin also warned that cities could be moved to level 3 restriction ahead of their wider counties if Covid-19 rates kept increasing.
Announcing the surprise move on Friday afternoon, Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team