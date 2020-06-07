On the continent, life begins a guarded return to ‘normal’

Lucky Khambule calls him George. Not George Floyd, just George. “No one would want to see a loved one killed the way George was killed,” Khambule, co-founder of Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), said.
George Floyd has become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement. His name is part of rolling news coverage, but always his full name.
Khambule calls him George because the man has been in his thoughts a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team