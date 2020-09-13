O’Leary: state will lose High Court battle over travel controls

The state will lose its legal battle with Ryanair over Covid-19 travel restrictions, Michael O’Leary has said ahead of the airline’s High Court challenge on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Business Post by phone, the Ryanair chief executive described the government’s handling of the coronavirus travel ban as “monstrously mad”, and called for the European Commission’s new guidelines for air travel to be introduced immediately. He also criticised the British government’s handling...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team