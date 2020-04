Markets Editor Ian Guider joins Nadine O’Regan on the podcast to discuss the bleak economic forecasts in the government’s recently released Stability Programme Update, how it’s possible that the value of oil has now dipped below zero and whether Irish holidaymakers whose plans have been scuppered by Covid-19 will ever see any refunds from airlines.

