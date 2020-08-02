Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Officials warned ministers that mortgage holders must pay interest on mortgage break

Tánaiste and finance minister were advised by officials that mortgage holders would have to stump up extra interest or face ‘serious’ consequences

2nd August, 2020
Briefing documents drawn up by Department of Finance officials before the May 11 meeting and circulated to both ministers offered guidance on a range of issues

Officials warned Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe that mortgage holders would have to pay back interest accrued during their payment breaks or risk facing “serious negative” consequences, prior to their meeting with bank bosses.

Briefing documents drawn up by Department of Finance officials before the May 11 meeting and circulated to both ministers offered guidance on a range of issues, including forbearance measures introduced during the Covid-19...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pubs face ‘death knell’ if August 10 reopening is put back

Prominent publicans warn that many hostelries are reaching a financial breaking point after being closed for almost five months

Killian Woods | 9 hours ago

Walsh scathing on government’s ‘extreme’ measures on air travel

The IAG chief executive has called for the dropping of the 14-day restricted movement period for those who travel into the country

Ian Guider | 9 hours ago

Stimulus scheme: ‘They did a little bit of everything, but not enough of what we needed’

Reaction on the ground to the government’s €7bn July stimulus scheme has been distinctly mixed, with many business owners saying it fails to go far enough

Peter O'Dwyer | 9 hours ago