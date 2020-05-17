Official proceedings: firms gear up for the return to work

If you call Michael Keelan’s office for a chat in the coming days, he might have to politely hang up on you. He’s not being rude. He has a good excuse: sales calls have been flooding into his warehouse in Tallaght for the last week.

“Do me a favour, let me ring you back. All I can literally hear is the phone go ‘bing, bing, bing’ constantly in the background,” Keelan...