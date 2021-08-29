Office politics: how to handle the return to shared spaces

Mark Breen has had his hands full over the last while having landed a gig looking after the health and safety requirements for one of the largest parties anywhere in the world this year.

The Soundstorm festival will play host to close to 500,000 music lovers across four-days in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh and boast the largest designed and built stage ever seen in the world.

Breen, and his small team of employees at Safe...