Number of Pup recipients falls to lowest since March 2020

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment was approximately 192,000 this week, a decrease of almost 10,000 on the previous week

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
28th July, 2021
Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection, said the decline in payment recipients demonstrated ‘the progress we are making in re-opening our economy and getting our citizens back to work’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Pup numbers fell below 200,000 for the first time since the Covid-19 payment scheme was introduced in March 2020, new figures from the Department of Social Protection show.

A little over 192,000 people were in receipt of the payment this week, down 9,800 on the last week, with approximately €56.9 million paid into bank accounts.

“To put this into context, there were over 481,000 people relying on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in early February of this year – the...

