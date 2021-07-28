Number of Pup recipients falls to lowest since March 2020

Pup numbers fell below 200,000 for the first time since the Covid-19 payment scheme was introduced in March 2020, new figures from the Department of Social Protection show.

A little over 192,000 people were in receipt of the payment this week, down 9,800 on the last week, with approximately €56.9 million paid into bank accounts.

“To put this into context, there were over 481,000 people relying on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in early February of this year – the...