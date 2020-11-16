Monday November 16, 2020
Number of insolvencies expected to peak next year

Many businesses are holding on due to state supports, so economic casualties of pandemic won’t be seen until 2021, say experts

16th November, 2020
The number of insolvencies crept up in the three months to the end of September. Picture: Getty

The Irish economy could be on the cusp of a wave of insolvencies in 2021 as ailing businesses struggle to cope with the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, several experts have warned.

Statistics published last week showed the number of insolvencies crept up in the three months to the end of September in what some restructuring professionals now fear could be the beginning of business failures related to the pandemic.

Three experts in the field told the...

Related Stories

Restaurants, pubs and retail want clarity on Christmas

With Christmas just over five weeks away, should a Cork restaurant order turkeys, or a Dublin pub hire and train extra staff, or retailers countrywide order stock that may never sell?

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago

Rapid Covid-19 test firm ‘perplexed’ at government‘s response to deal offer

Firm selling £138m worth of rapid Covid tests to British government has offered same deal to government here, but HSE is still mulling effectiveness of antigen tests

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

‘Everybody went into a state of shock’: Fears rise that the number of insolvencies is a sign of things to come

Experts fear the increase recorded in the third quarter of the year is a sign of things to come for the rest of this year and into 2021

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago