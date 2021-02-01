Number of Covid-19 cases caused by foreign travel is likely far higher than Government claims

The number of Covid-19 infections caused by foreign travel is likely to be far higher than the Government is claiming, due to Covid-case counting rules.

Last week, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that international travel accounts for “one per cent or less” of Covid-19 cases in the country. Other government ministers have made similar statements.

Their position is backed up by figures from the HSE’s...