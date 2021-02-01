Number of Covid-19 cases caused by foreign travel is likely far higher than Government claims
Way in which new infections are counted could lead to a considerable under-reporting of imported cases
The number of Covid-19 infections caused by foreign travel is likely to be far higher than the Government is claiming, due to Covid-case counting rules.
Last week, Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that international travel accounts for “one per cent or less” of Covid-19 cases in the country. Other government ministers have made similar statements.
Their position is backed up by figures from the HSE’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: Life as we know it will change – and for the better
A post-Covid-19 world will see advancements in science and our overall wellbeing , as well as more open debates around big issues
Error upon error compounds the EU/AstraZeneca debacle
While AstraZeneca is interpreting its contractual responsibilities to the detriment of the EU, the European Commission is making matters worse by banning the export of vaccines from member states
Watchdog warns finance firms of counterfeit vaccines sales
Garda Financial Intelligence Unit alerts institutions about fake vaccines being offered in online scams
Timeline to zero-covid would stretch all the way to July
Nphet is not in favour of adopting the zero-Covid approach to fighting the virus, but the scientists in the Independent Scientific Advisory Group are strong advocates of this approach. It would not be easy – and there is danger of public unrest if it doesn’t work