Number of contact tracers to rise as officials meet to discuss Omicron wave

Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated on Wednesday that he did not expect further restrictions this week saying it was ‘steady as she goes’

Cónal Thomas
6th January, 2022
A spokeswoman for the HSE told the that an additional 32 contact tracers will start on Friday to bolster its efforts. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The HSE is to hire additional contact tracers from Friday as the Omicron wave continues to surge across Ireland.

Public health teams are currently under major pressure as testing capacity continues to experience the strain of record-breaking case numbers.

More than 85,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported since January 1, although the true number is likely to be far higher due to capacity constraints on testing, and the widespread use of antigen tests....

