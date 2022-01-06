Number of contact tracers to rise as officials meet to discuss Omicron wave
Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated on Wednesday that he did not expect further restrictions this week saying it was ‘steady as she goes’
The HSE is to hire additional contact tracers from Friday as the Omicron wave continues to surge across Ireland.
Public health teams are currently under major pressure as testing capacity continues to experience the strain of record-breaking case numbers.
More than 85,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported since January 1, although the true number is likely to be far higher due to capacity constraints on testing, and the widespread use of antigen tests....
Government is optimistic that Covid-19 cases will peak this coming week, but business leaders warn that staffing shortages are emerging in critical industries like food and pharma