NUI Galway switches research focus to Covid-19

NUI Galway has begun a comprehensive review of its existing healthcare research to repurpose it to help fight the spread of Covid-19.
A team of researchers at the university is examining an existing study of interventions for patients with community-acquired pneumonia, which is being repurposed to examine Covid-19 patients.
This study is being revised and repurposed to enable healthcare professionals to offer novel emerging therapies to the sickest patients.
