Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

NUI Galway switches research focus to Covid-19

The university will repurpose an existing study to examine interventions for coronavirus patients

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
5th April, 2020
NUI Galway: mobilising its academic capabilities to tackle Covid-19

NUI Galway has begun a comprehensive review of its existing healthcare research to repurpose it to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

A team of researchers at the university is examining an existing study of interventions for patients with community-acquired pneumonia, which is being repurposed to examine Covid-19 patients.

This study is being revised and repurposed to enable healthcare professionals to offer novel emerging therapies to the sickest patients.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Counting Covid-19 – understanding the numbers behind the pandemic

Scale of crisis begins to slow in worst-hit countries

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago