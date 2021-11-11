Subscribe Today
Nphet to discuss working from home advice as cases continue to rise

The public are increasingly fatigued with the pandemic and public health measures, according to recent data from the ESRI

Cónal Thomas
11th November, 2021
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to cut their number of social contacts in half. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet this afternoon to discuss its ongoing public health advice to government, with a key consideration being a strengthening of advice regarding working from home amid a continued rise in Covid-19 cases.

Despite Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, saying this morning the government was not “looking at” a return to working from home full-time, members of Nphet have indicated the issue will be high on the...

