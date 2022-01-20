Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Nphet signals end to most restrictions including Covid certs and limits at events

The Cabinet will meet tomorrow to decide on dates to ease restrictions

Cónal Thomas
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th January, 2022
Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer. One senior minister described the news as ‘very positive’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended the ending of most Covid-19 restrictions in a letter to government this evening.

The team met earlier today and outlined its advice in a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. It said the limit on attendance at events, the two-metre social distancing rule and restrictions on hospitality could end but has left it to government to decide on exact dates.

It comes as Ireland continues...

