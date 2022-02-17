Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Nphet considers changes to mask wearing requirements

The team is meeting for the first time since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted almost four weeks ago

Cónal Thomas
17th February, 2022
Nphet considers changes to mask wearing requirements
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Mandates for mask wearing in Ireland are to be discussed this afternoon by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) with an expectation that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan could recommend an end to legal requirements for face masks to be worn in certain settings.

The team is meeting for the first time since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted almost four weeks ago. Mask wearing, and advice around close contacts, are among the few...

