Nphet considers changes to mask wearing requirements
The team is meeting for the first time since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted almost four weeks ago
Mandates for mask wearing in Ireland are to be discussed this afternoon by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) with an expectation that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan could recommend an end to legal requirements for face masks to be worn in certain settings.
The team is meeting for the first time since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted almost four weeks ago. Mask wearing, and advice around close contacts, are among the few...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Israeli expert says country’s Covid-19 spike should be a ‘warning sign’ to Ireland
Dr Nadav Davidovitch said it was important to speed up the vaccination campaign for children around the world
Decision to wind down Nphet rests with Minister — Holohan
The chief medical officer told an Oireachtas committee that Nphet is examining what level of public health surveillance is required over the coming months
Covid-19: Global public health risk still ‘very high’, Holohan to say
Chief medical officer will tell politicians the outlook is ‘broadly positive’ when it comes to the risks associated with the disease in Ireland
Too early to assess pandemic response: public health doctors
Make-up of expert group to assess Ireland’s response to Covid-19, is criticised for narrow focus and for lack of frontline workers and patient representatives