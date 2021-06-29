Nphet advisor says limiting indoor dining to vaccinated people can keep Covid cases below the most optimistic scenario

Ireland can keep case numbers lower than even the most optimistic scenarios envisioned by public health experts if indoor dining is limited to those who are fully vaccinated, a Nphet advisor has claimed.

Cathal Walsh, chair of statistics at the University of Limerick and a member of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Group, said Ireland could keep case numbers much lower than 81,000, which was the most optimistic figure of five scenarios delivered to the government...