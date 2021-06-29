Nphet advisor says limiting indoor dining to vaccinated people can keep Covid cases below the most optimistic scenario
Cathal Walsh says the government’s plan, which has been widely criticised by the hospitality sector, could allow the country to keep cases well under 81,000 over the coming months
Ireland can keep case numbers lower than even the most optimistic scenarios envisioned by public health experts if indoor dining is limited to those who are fully vaccinated, a Nphet advisor has claimed.
Cathal Walsh, chair of statistics at the University of Limerick and a member of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Group, said Ireland could keep case numbers much lower than 81,000, which was the most optimistic figure of five scenarios delivered to the government...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Delay to reopening of indoor dining puts pressure on to get vaccine passport system working
The government has stuck with Nphet’s advice to defer the reopening of indoor hospitality past July 5 but now it has to deliver a new plan in a short space of time and it won’t be easy
Nphet admits limiting indoor dining to vaccinated may harm ‘intergenerational solidarity’
Chief Medical Officer says public health priority is to protect vulnerable as Nphet warns of thousands of cases daily
Covid-19: ‘There will always be a risk and we have to accept that, but you’ve got to ask when enough is enough’
A total 84 per cent of Covid cases are in the under-45s, a group that remains largely unvaccinated. While one expert says we should reopen further and ‘bite the bullet’, another warns the Delta variant is a ‘cloud on the horizon’
Government may push back indoor dining by two weeks
The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant has forced a rethink ahead of the planned reopening of bars and restaurants on July 5