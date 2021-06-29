Subscribe Today
Nphet admits limiting indoor dining to vaccinated may harm ‘intergenerational solidarity’

Chief Medical Officer says public health priority is to protect vulnerable as Nphet warns of thousands of cases daily

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th June, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin today announced a delay to the reopening of indoor dining amid concern that the more transmissible Delta variant could cause a significant spike in case numbers. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Daily case numbers would hit 900 per day between July and September under the most optimistic scenarios being considered by public health experts, according to modelling by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today announced a delay to the reopening of indoor dining amid concern that the more transmissible Delta variant could cause a significant spike in case numbers.

Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, wrote in a letter to...

