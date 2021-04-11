North/South vaccine gap raises fears both sides of the border

Normally at this time of year, Aidan and Mary Carville would be gearing up for another bumper wedding season at Darver Castle in Co Louth.

Instead, the owners of the beautiful 15th-century venue are fielding calls from worried couples who are concerned they may have to postpone their marriages yet again due to the lack of a clear date around when Ireland’s hospitality sector can reopen.

Among the callers are several couples from...