Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

North/South vaccine gap raises fears both sides of the border

With the North beginning to open up its economy, there are concerns that an influx of unvaccinated shoppers from the Republic may pose a threat to health there, while at the same time businesses in the South are worried that they are about to lose out

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
11th April, 2021
North/South vaccine gap raises fears both sides of the border
Shopping in Belfast: shops in the North are expected to come out of lockdown weeks, if not months, ahead of their counterparts in the South Pic: Getty

Normally at this time of year, Aidan and Mary Carville would be gearing up for another bumper wedding season at Darver Castle in Co Louth.

Instead, the owners of the beautiful 15th-century venue are fielding calls from worried couples who are concerned they may have to postpone their marriages yet again due to the lack of a clear date around when Ireland’s hospitality sector can reopen.

Among the callers are several couples from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A good message needs to be right on the money: clear, concise and consistent. Photo: Getty

Orla Muldoon: Messaging without listening is not the way to live with Covid

Coronavirus Orla Muldoon 3 hours ago
The pilot is seeking to investigate how rapid antigen detection testing might be used in educational settings

Government to pilot rapid Covid testing in colleges as part of its reopening plan

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 3 hours ago
Frontline healthcare workers are among the few groups currently eligible to be vaccinated but questions have been raised about who qualifies under this category

Barristers working for health panels are ‘frontline workers’, says HSE

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 3 hours ago
The cabinet agreed on Friday night to add four more EU countries – France, Belgium, Italy and Luxembourg – to the list of countries from which travellers must book into a hotel for a period of 12 days

European Commission has no objection to Ireland’s quarantine list extension

Coronavirus Aiden Corkery 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1