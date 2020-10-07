Wednesday October 7, 2020
Northern Ireland ‘likely to re-enter lockdown’ as daily cases hit 828

Second-wave surge in Covid-19 cases north of the border is more acute than in the Republic so far

7th October, 2020
Cases of Covid-19 are increasingly in Northern Ireland more quickly than in the Republic

Northern Ireland is likely to re-enter the equivalent of Level 4 restrictions in the coming days, an infectious disease specialist has said, after 828 daily cases were recorded today.

The region is experiencing a peak of five times the number of confirmed cases compared to its first wave.

The situation is more dire than the current outbreak in the Republic of Ireland.

