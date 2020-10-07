Northern Ireland ‘likely to re-enter lockdown’ as daily cases hit 828

Northern Ireland is likely to re-enter the equivalent of Level 4 restrictions in the coming days, an infectious disease specialist has said, after 828 daily cases were recorded today.
The region is experiencing a peak of five times the number of confirmed cases compared to its first wave.
The situation is more dire than the current outbreak in the Republic of Ireland.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team