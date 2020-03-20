Friday March 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘No time for complacency’ as Covid-19 cases reach 683

Daily increase of 126 in Republic comes as Ryanair cuts salaries by 50% and Britain introduces stronger measures against pandemic

20th March, 2020
Michael O’Leary said Ryanair’s 50 per cent pay cut was necessary to avoid lay-offs. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A further 126 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, taking the total to 683.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that the median age of the cases recorded up to Wednesday was 44 and that 32 per cent of all those who contracted the virus had received hospital treatment.

Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practising social distancing, who is taking precautions to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Taste test: the food and drink businesses working around the Covid-19 crisis

The coronavirus may have turned the hospitality sector on its head, but a number of Irish restaurants, bars and food companies are offering takeaway and delivery services. Here are just some of them

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago

Covid-19: Two lost years or a swift economic recovery?

Economists are uncertain about how deep the financial impact of the coronavirus will be

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Is it safe to get pregnant during the Covid-19 pandemic?

A lack of information about the coronavirus makes it hard to give definitive advice but a number of fertility bodies are exercising caution

Dr Mary Wingfield | 3 hours ago