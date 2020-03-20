‘No time for complacency’ as Covid-19 cases reach 683

A further 126 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, taking the total to 683.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that the median age of the cases recorded up to Wednesday was 44 and that 32 per cent of all those who contracted the virus had received hospital treatment.

Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practising social distancing, who is taking precautions to...