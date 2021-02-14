Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

No gatherings of over 50 people indoors until autumn, events industry warned

Letter by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicates that live events and weddings are off until the majority of the population is vaccinated

14th February, 2021
Indoor mass gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed until at least September at the earliest, and possibly to the end of the year, in a blow to live events and weddings.

In a letter from Leo Varadkar to a person in the events industry, seen by the Business Post, the Tánaiste indicated that indoor gatherings of more than 50 people will not happen until a “majority” of the Irish population are vaccinated,...

