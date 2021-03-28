Niall Conroy: Forget diplomacy, it’s time to strong-arm the virus
Mandatory hotel quarantine is an essential pillar of Covid-19 prevention, but our diluted attempt at it is like using half an umbrella in a monsoon
In the world of communicable diseases management, simple decisions are a rarity. Whether it’s cocooning for a year, perpetual lockdown or the economic uncertainty, the last 12 months have been trying. So the idea of lumping another layer of inconvenience, in the form of mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) on returning travellers, was always going to be controversial.
Proponents of everything from antigen testing to improved ventilation systems, N95 masks and beyond have constantly pushed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Vaccine programme suspended at Beacon Hospital
Minister for Health acts after 20 teachers from the chief executive’s children’s school received left-over vaccines from the private hospital
Vaccinated frontline staff told to stay at home for own safety
Dozens of workers with high-risk health conditions at intellectual disability centres are told they cannot go back to work until the HSE gives guidelines on the issue
Lucinda Creighton: We have nothing left to give in fight against Covid-19
We have sacrificed more than a year of our lives. Now it’s time for the government to set out a clear pathway to normality
Limited easing of restrictions as confidence in vaccine rollout drops
The 5km limit is likely to be relaxed, while outdoor sports for children and house building may resume. It is hoped that more restrictions may be eased after the May Bank Holiday weekend