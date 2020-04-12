New York’s mass graves overflow as Covid-19 crisis deepens

Every day, New Yorkers are assaulted by harrowing and once-unthinkable images as the coronavirus death toll climbs higher. On Thursday, macabre drone images showing dozens of prison inmates digging mass graves on Hart Island were splashed across the city’s print and broadcast media.

Hart Island, a spit of land near Long Island Sound, has long been the final resting place for the city’s poorest and least fortunate. Until the beginning of this month,...