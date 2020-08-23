Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New wage subsidy scheme leaves smaller firms in jeopardy

Tax clearance cert requirement means many SMEs may not be eligible for scheme which begins next week

23rd August, 2020
A Revenue spokeswoman said many of the 15,200 businesses may have never previously applied for tax clearance as it was not relevant to their businesses

Thousands of businesses availing of critical state wage supports are currently ineligible for a replacement wage subsidy scheme which comes into force next week.

About 15,200 employers currently availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) do not have a tax clearance cert from the Revenue Commissioners, which is needed to avail of the new scheme beginning on September 1.

Graham Scallon, a business consultant and former president of Wexford Chamber of Commerce, said many small businesses...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Companies must obey the law, not be models of virtue

Vague calls for better corporate ‘citizenship’ won‘t help us get through the pandemic – enforcement of the regulations will

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Drop in PUP recipients but 230,400 still dependent on payment

Many small businesses complaining that replacement for Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is not fit for purpose

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago