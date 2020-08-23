New wage subsidy scheme leaves smaller firms in jeopardy

Thousands of businesses availing of critical state wage supports are currently ineligible for a replacement wage subsidy scheme which comes into force next week.

About 15,200 employers currently availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) do not have a tax clearance cert from the Revenue Commissioners, which is needed to avail of the new scheme beginning on September 1.

Graham Scallon, a business consultant and former president of Wexford Chamber of Commerce, said many small businesses...