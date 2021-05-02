Subscribe Today
New vaccine deals to deliver 20 million doses by end of 2023

HSE scrambles to reorganise ongoing rollout amid disruption to over-50s plan while IBM and Salesforce are hired to develop vaccine passport app to restart travel sector

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
2nd May, 2021
New vaccine deals to deliver 20 million doses by end of 2023
A new deal between the European Commission and Pfizer/BioNtech would entitle Ireland to almost 20 million additional doses of the highly effective mRNA vaccine. Picture: Getty

The state is set to announce two new deals with Pfizer and Novavax for millions of additional vaccines, the Business Post has learned.

The move comes just as IBM and Salesforce have been hired to develop a passport app that could facilitate easier access to international travel and greater privileges for those who have been vaccinated.

A new deal between the European Commission and Pfizer/BioNtech for up to 1.8 billion vaccines out to...

