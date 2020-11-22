New data shows many going to workplaces despite government pleas

New data indicates that a significant proportion of workers are continuing to attend the workplace, despite Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Movement at workplaces has fallen by less than 5 per cent, compared with the levels seen before the second lockdown.

Google’s Community Mobility Reports, which aggregates data on the public’s movement in different locations, shows that despite an initial fall in workplace movement when Level 5 was announced, in the past two weeks it has returned to...