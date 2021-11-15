New closing time of midnight for pubs and restaurants agreed by Cabinet
Up to 500 Covid-19 patients may require ICU treatment in December, according to new modelling from Nphet
The Cabinet has agreed an earlier closing time of midnight for pubs, restaurants and nightclubs from Thursday in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Ministers are set to agree to midnight closures in the hospitality sector from Thursday midnight after stark warnings from health officials in recent days.
Speaking on his way into Cabinet today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the current "situation is getting worse and will get worse before it gets better"....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
PUP cost drops further as more staff return to work
The payment will be cut by €50 this week, and is due to be phased out in February of next year
Government to seek agreement with chemists to roll out subsidised antigen tests
Ministers hope the measure could help to minimise the chance of further restrictions before Christmas
As Plan A fails to halt the rise in Covid cases, what is our Plan B?
Nphet is hoping that population immunity alone will get Covid-19 cases down as the virus heads into the winter wave, but the strategy is fraught with risks
Nphet to discuss working from home advice as cases continue to rise
The public are increasingly fatigued with the pandemic and public health measures, according to recent data from the ESRI