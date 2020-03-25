Wednesday March 25, 2020
Networks can cope with extra Covid-19 traffic, operators say

Eir, Vodafone, Virgin and Three play down concerns over impact of increased numbers working from home

25th March, 2020
Working from home requires “relatively little bandwidth” in comparison with watching video, an Eir spokesman said. Picture: Getty

Mobile and broadband operators have said their networks are capable of coping with the increased traffic associated with greater numbers of people working from home.

Thousands of extra workers have been working remotely for weeks as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an address from Washington on March 12, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told employees that they should continue to go to work but “where possible” to work from home.

In response to queries...

