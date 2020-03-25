Networks can cope with extra Covid-19 traffic, operators say

Mobile and broadband operators have said their networks are capable of coping with the increased traffic associated with greater numbers of people working from home.
Thousands of extra workers have been working remotely for weeks as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an address from Washington on March 12, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told employees that they should continue to go to work but “where possible” to work from home.
In response to queries...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team