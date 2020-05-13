Wednesday May 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mourners find new ways to pay respects during lockdown

The funeral of Fr JJ Cribbin was conducted via webcam, with a virtual book of condolences, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but locals lined the route of the coffin instead – a sight that has become common in recent weeks

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
13th May, 2020
Fr JJ Cribben, the former Mayo footballer, who died last week

The funeral of a former Mayo footballer and parish priest who died last week is typical of what now happens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fr JJ Cribbin was well known in Mayo football circles because he had won a national league title with the county’s senior team in 1970, shortly before he was ordained a priest.

He had been ill for several months before he died in Mayo general hospital in Castlebar at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pub owned by rugby stars takes legal action against FBD

Co-owner of Lemon & Duke has criticised insurers for refusing to pay out on business interruption policies during lockdown

Peter O'Dwyer | 5 hours ago

The Trinity trials: Professor Kingston Mills on Trinity's Covid-19 immunology project

Professor Kingston Mills joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss his co-leadership of Trinity College Dublin's immunology project to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

Top epidemiologist urges Ireland: Don’t flatten the curve, crush it

Professor Gerry Killeen believes Covid-19 could be eliminated here in two months if lockdown was maintained

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago