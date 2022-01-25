Subscribe Today
More than €50 million in wage subsidies recouped through inspections

The Revenue enforcement measures returned €31.5 million in Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and €19.2 million in Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme to the state

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th January, 2022
Chairman of the Board of the Revenue Commissioners Niall Cody. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Revenue Commissioners have recouped €50.7 million in wage subsidies through inspections and enforcement measures, new figures show.

Approximately €31.5 million in Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and €19.2 million in Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) payments were returned to the state through eligibility checks undertaken by Revenue.

Compliance interventions have been taken against 3,661 employers in receipt of the EWSS. Of those interventions, €19 million was recouped from 1,727 employers, a spokeswoman for Revenue added.

