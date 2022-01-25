More than €50 million in wage subsidies recouped through inspections
The Revenue enforcement measures returned €31.5 million in Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and €19.2 million in Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme to the state
The Revenue Commissioners have recouped €50.7 million in wage subsidies through inspections and enforcement measures, new figures show.
Approximately €31.5 million in Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and €19.2 million in Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) payments were returned to the state through eligibility checks undertaken by Revenue.
Compliance interventions have been taken against 3,661 employers in receipt of the EWSS. Of those interventions, €19 million was recouped from 1,727 employers, a spokeswoman for Revenue added.
