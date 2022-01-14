More than 2,500 positive antigen results uploaded to HSE portal
New system went live at 9.30am today and had 2,578 positive results uploaded by 2pm
More than 2,500 positive antigen test results were reported to the HSE today after an online portal opened on this morning.
People can access the portal through the HSE’s website where they can upload their self-administered test result and details of close contacts. As of 2pm, 2,578 positive results had been uploaded. The portal opened at 9.30am.
The aim of the portal is to gain a more accurate picture of disease incidence during the Omicron...
