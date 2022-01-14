Subscribe Today
More than 2,500 positive antigen results uploaded to HSE portal

New system went live at 9.30am today and had 2,578 positive results uploaded by 2pm

Cónal Thomas
14th January, 2022
The aim of the online portal is to gain a more accurate picture of disease incidence during the Omicron wave as the PCR testing system has come under severe pressure. Picture: Getty

More than 2,500 positive antigen test results were reported to the HSE today after an online portal opened on this morning.

People can access the portal through the HSE’s website where they can upload their self-administered test result and details of close contacts. As of 2pm, 2,578 positive results had been uploaded. The portal opened at 9.30am.

The aim of the portal is to gain a more accurate picture of disease incidence during the Omicron...

