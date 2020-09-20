Tuesday September 22, 2020
More than 100k jobs now at risk in hospitality industry, new report warns

New analysis says 63% of pub, hotel and restaurant jobs could be lost

20th September, 2020
Friday’s announcement of new restrictions for Dublin shuttered most hospitality businesses in the capital and cautioned 1.4 million people from leaving the county.

More than 100,000 jobs are under immediate threat in the hospitality sector, the government has been warned in a stark report detailing a looming unemployment crisis.

A new industry analysis presented to officials, and seen by the Business Post, claims that 63 per cent (114,000) of the 179,200 jobs in pubs, restaurants and hotels are at risk of being lost permanently by the end of the year.

