Tuesday June 16, 2020
More state support needed to avoid long-term damage to economy, Central Banks warns

Financial watchdog cites significant pressures placed on households, businesses and banks

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
16th June, 2020
Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank, said that, looking ahead, the banking system will be making losses

The long-term economic impact of Covid-19 has not yet fully emerged, the Central Bank has warned.

The “sudden halt” in economic activity has led to pressures being placed on households, companies and the banking system, it said in its latest financial stability report.

Although actions by the government and international institutions such as the European Central Bank are mitigating some of the economic effects, the “medium to longer-term impact has yet to fully...

