Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Moderna says booster dose produces strong antibody response against Omicron

A half-dose lifts antibody levels 37 times higher than response after two doses

Cónal Thomas
20th December, 2021
Moderna says booster dose produces strong antibody response against Omicron
The company also tested a 100 microgram dose which it said increased antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels. Picture: Getty

A third dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody response against the Omicron variant, results released by the company today said, as it works to design a strain-specific dose.

The US biotech said its half-dose booster increases antibody levels 37-fold, compared with people who received just two doses.

The company also tested a 100 microgram dose which it said increased antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

People out and about for Christmas on Grafton Street: it’s feared the Omicron variant will spread rapidly here as it is doing elsewhere in Europe. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Omicron: Why the experts have ‘never been more concerned’

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
A Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan earlier this week: based on current infection rates, the virus is likely to claim one million American lives. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Covid deaths in US could soon hit 1m mark

Coronavirus Marion McKeone
Micheál Martin: said the worst of the pandemic “could very well be” still ahead of us. Picture: Julien Behal/RollingNews

Businesses told to prepare for January shutdowns as Omicron spike looms

Coronavirus Lorcan Allen
Members of the public queue for a booster injection at Croke Park as the threat of Omicron looms over Christmas and the new year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Unity and collaboration, not infighting and disagreement, are needed to combat Omicron

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1