Moderna says booster dose produces strong antibody response against Omicron

A third dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody response against the Omicron variant, results released by the company today said, as it works to design a strain-specific dose.

The US biotech said its half-dose booster increases antibody levels 37-fold, compared with people who received just two doses.

The company also tested a 100 microgram dose which it said increased antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.