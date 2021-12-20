Moderna says booster dose produces strong antibody response against Omicron
A half-dose lifts antibody levels 37 times higher than response after two doses
A third dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody response against the Omicron variant, results released by the company today said, as it works to design a strain-specific dose.
The US biotech said its half-dose booster increases antibody levels 37-fold, compared with people who received just two doses.
The company also tested a 100 microgram dose which it said increased antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
