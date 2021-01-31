Subscribe Today
Mixed fortunes as good news follows bad on the rollout of Covid vaccines

A week of distress over the halving of AstraZeneca stocks ended on a brighter note as pharma firms rolled up their sleeves to help in the rollout and new vaccines look set to take up some of the slack

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
31st January, 2021
Operators work on the pre-filled syringes assembly line at AstraZeneca’s new biologics factory in Sodertalje, Sweden Picture: Bloomberg

At the end of a difficult week for Europe’s vaccination programme, there was relief in the Department of Health as the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for all adult age groups by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Speaking to the Business Post last Friday, Stephen Donnelly welcomed the approval, but cautioned that lower production from AstraZeneca’s European factories would mean the previously publicised target of vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March would...

