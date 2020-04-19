Millennial challenge: a double whammy for the generation with no safety net

Karl Murray says he has been trying to “inoculate” himself from an economic downturn since he experienced the pain of the 2007 financial crash.

At 30, Murray is a millennial: the generation born between 1981 and 1996 who were just out of school or early in their careers when the last “once in a generation” financial shock took place, and who are now facing a second.

While all age groups will feel the consequences of...