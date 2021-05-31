Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Michael Brennan: There are no easy solutions that allow people to socialise safely this summer

More good weather in the coming weeks could keep this subject on the political agenda, as the fear grows among business people and the wider community that it could derail the re-opening of the economy

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
31st May, 2021
Michael Brennan: There are no easy solutions that allow people to socialise safely this summer
‘Tony Holohan has generated quite a debate about how to allow people to socialise safely this summer.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The pent-up demand for an open-air parties was visible last weekend in city centres in Dublin, Galway, Cork and elsewhere.

Yes, the government has called for people to enjoy an “outdoor summer” but that did not mean tightly packed gatherings of people in confined outdoor spaces where Covid-19 could spread.

It led to a concerned message on Twitter from Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, who retains the ability to shape the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Diners will soon be able to have meals at restaurants, pubs and cafés. Picture: RollingNews

Freedom, with terms and conditions

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 1 day ago
The worst of the pandemic may be over, but the Department of Health and the HSE are very much still in the trenches.

Tony O’Brien: HSE’s exit out of crisis mode means a return to old and new challenges

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 1 day ago
The long-held target of 82 per cent of adults being offered a first dose by the end of June now looks impossible

Pfizer ‘a stalwart’ of rollout as setbacks hit campaign

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, anticipates a “very positive” re-opening of further sectors of the economy because the number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units is below 40 and the daily number of infections is stable at 400-500 per day. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Target of 80 per cent of adults getting first vaccine by end of June ‘likely to be missed’

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1